RUE, Thomas D. "Tom"



Thomas D. "Tom" Rue, 79 Springfield, OH passed forward peacefully in his home following a hard-fought battle against Glioblastoma. Born on January 27, 1944, to the late Robert David and Lucille (Merrick) Rue. Following graduation from Fairborn High School, he attended Urbana University and the University of Cincinnati, ultimately finishing his education at Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Upon arriving in Cincinnati, he met and quickly married the love of his life Lorann Verville Rue. For 58 years together Tom and Lorann lived life well, spending time at Indian Lake, Michigan, boating on the Ohio River, RV-ing, traveling all over, and ultimately becoming 'snowbirds' spending their winters in Naples, Florida. Over the years and throughout their travels they have made so many dear friends. Tom played poker with a great group of guys for over 50 years with whom he shared countless memories and laughter. He also participated in numerous men's Bible studies both mentoring young men and spending his Monday mornings with a very special group of men. Tom's passion in life was knowing and often helping people as he best saw fit - he wanted to know the people he came in contact with and never met a stranger. He loved being out and about and talking with whoever crossed his path. As a family they spent a great deal of their time on the water or in the snow, skiing, snowmobiling, traveling, attending NASCAR races, and enjoyed visiting Put-In-Bay. They loved spending time and traveling with friends from both near and far.



While Tom played hard, he worked harder. Tom and Lorann moved to Springfield in 1966 where he began working for Herb Littleton. Tom spent his life honoring the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Littleton by progressively embracing the responsibility of caring for the bereaved and business ownership. He sought to provide the highest level of service while paying attention to every detail. His love for funeral service led him to an active role in the Ohio Funeral Director's Association where he served as president in 1985 continuing his involvement throughout the entirety of his career. His time in the OFDA created lifelong friendships, incredible memories, and insurmountable laughter.



After 50 years of service, Tom retired from Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory in 2005. In his retirement, he owned and operated Luxury RV and Boat Storage. Tom was an active community member and had been involved with numerous civic boards and organizations, including Rotary Club where he served as president, and numerous other committees, Tom had a passion for the Annual Rotary Children's Christmas party. He was active on the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce board and received the Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award in 2016. Tom also served on the Urbana University Board and most recently he served on the Sheltered Inc. Board helping to create opportunities for those who were struggling. Tom was a true champion for Springfield and always believed there was more and better for his community.



He was a member of the Springfield Country Club, The Polo Club, University Club, and the Van Dyke Club. He worshiped at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and played an active role in the building of the new church and facility. In addition to his service to the Springfield Community, he loved his German Township Fire Department family where he served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years. Tom loved "talking fire" and shared a special bond with his Chief Tim Holman and favorite firefighter Rich Goforth.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife Lorann of 58 years, his children and their spouses: Rob Rue and his wife Jenny, and Nikki Rue Turner and her husband Eric with whom he enjoyed a special bond. He cherished his grandchildren enjoying a unique relationship with each: Rylie and Reese Turner, and Zach, Lydia, Brock, Rachel, and John Luke Rue; he held them in his heart with immense love, adoration, and pride. Over the years, Tom valued celebrating special occasions and holidays with his sister, Roberta Lillich, and her children, David (Barb) Lillich, Lori (Kurt) Bublick, and Ruthe Ann Lillich. He also cherished these moments with his numerous great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Oliver, who he enjoyed visiting, golfing, cooking, and traveling with. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Michelle and Joe Harpole also survived him. He also leaves behind many cherished friends and long-time buddy Marc Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents, father, and mother-in-law, Milt and Dolores Verville, and brother-in-law, Jack Lillich.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 17th from 4-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. The family will also receive friends beginning at 12pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Friends are invited to a memorial celebration reception immediately following services at the Springfield Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to German Township Fire & EMS, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield, OH 45504 or to Ohio's Hospice www.ohioshospice.org. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Tom's medical and treatment care team at The James and his extraordinary and compassionate nurses through Ohio's Hospice.





