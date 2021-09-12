RUDY, Robert Charles



Robert Charles Rudy transitioned to the Great



Spirits care on August 15, 2021. He was 67 and asleep at his home in Dayton when he passed. To many in the Miami Valley community, he was known as "Bob the Piano



Tuner". In his early twenties he attended piano technician school and throughout his life tuned and fixed pianos for



hundreds of local families. He took pride in his many five-star



reviews on Google. He tuned his last piano the day before he passed.



One of six children, Bob was the youngest son of Robert Lee Rudy and Grace Rudy of Troy, Ohio. Bob is survived by his brothers Michael and Christopher as well as sisters Jan Hoak, Linda Younce, and Lisa Grace.



Bob is also survived by his daughters, Adrienne Rudy with her children Kiayla, David, and Kardel, and Lauren Rudy with her children Ash, Natalie, and Elijah.



Bob had such a big heart for everyone, and he loved his children more than anything. As Lauren shares, "My dad absolutely loved people and life. He was always so full of happiness and energy, with so many stories to share and so much love to give." We all send blessings to Bob's spirit.



Bob's talents went beyond piano tuning and repair. In his younger years, Bob was a fantastic artist and photographer, capturing the joy and beauty in life. Then, as a baby photographer, he traveled the entire country as a representative of Sears and other national brands. He could always make the babies smile. As a songwriter and musician, he performed passionately on both piano and vibes. Bob was also an accomplished machinist, working at Hobart Brothers in Troy and automotive factories in Dayton.



In the course of one's life, we don't often meet people who really stand out…who have a special energy, a special light. God bless you Bob, we will miss your special light.



Online memories and condolences maybe left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com