RUDDER, Kenneth Rex



Kenneth Rex Rudder, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born on April 27, 1938, in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, the son of the late Ernest and Emily (Johnson) Rudder. Rex was a Veteran of the Army Reserves and member of Berean Baptist Church. He was a retired independent truck driver and bus driver for the Edgewood School District. Rex is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol (Grant) Rudder; son, Kenneth William (Vickie) Rudder; daughter, Carrie Louise Dyer; grandchildren, Joshua Dyer, Jennifer (Jay) Johnson, Amanda (Mike) Allen and Nicholas Rudder; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Doan and many nieces and nephews. Rex was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jack Rudder and Susie Mae Jeffery and son-in-law, Bennie Dyer. Visitation will be held from 10-11am, Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Funeral ceremony will follow at 11am with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

