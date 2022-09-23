RUCKER, Michael I.



83 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on October 31, 1938, the son of Victor and Margaret (Snyder) Rucker. Mike retired from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division in 1989 after 25 years of service. He was the current President of the Springfield Retired Firefighters Association, a member of the Elks and a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include his wife, Deanne (Schwartz); son and daughter-in-law, Michael D. "Darren" (Angela) Rucker and Kristin Kelley; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Meghan, Jordan, Tyler, Elizabeth, Connor and Grace; twin siblings, Mark (Patsy) Rucker and Marta (Joe) Stalder and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Anna Marjorie Wolfenbarger, James, Victor and Wayne Rucker. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A firefighter turnout service will be held at 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service with Pastor Adam McCarty officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Box 27 Associates, 350 N. Fountain Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

