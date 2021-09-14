RUCKEL, Betty Ruth



Betty Ruth Ruckel passed away on September 10, 2021. She was born on January 9, 1930, in Winchester, Ohio, daughter of Orum and Anna (Alexander) Kinnett. Betty was a member of First Christian Church where she volunteered as a Vacation



Bible School secretary for 40 years and served at the Good



Samaritan Outreach Center. Following her retirement from the Springfield City School District, where she worked as a Kindergarten aide, she volunteered at the Springfield



Community Hospital. She was a loving Grandmother who



delighted in spending time with her grandchildren.



Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Beverly (Mike) Burdick, Becky Brumfield, daughter-in-law



Katherine (Ruckel) Bachhuber, six grandchildren; Jennifer (Ken) Drake, Jason Ruckel, Justin (Stacy) Ruckel, Eric (Karen) Burdick, Joe (Jessica) Burdick, Kristin (Bryan) Smith, eight great-grandchildren; Olivia and Owen Drake, Maebel and Grace Ruckel, Addison and Caden Burdick, Johannah Burdick, Kaylyn Smith, and nephew Jim (Karen) Schroeder.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Ruckel, her son, Dr. Michael Ruckel, sister and



brother-in-law Thelma and Marvin Maxwell, sister and



brother-in-law Dorothy and Don Schroeder, sister-in-law



Margaret Ruckel, nephew Steven Schroeder, niece Patricia Ellis and son-in-law Bill Brumfield. A private service for the family will be held at Rose Hill Chapel with David Augustus



officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center in care of First Christian Church of Springfield. The LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



