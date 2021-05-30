RUBLE, Nancy



Age 84, played her last Euchre lone on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born April 28, 1937, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Louise Billings. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Paul and her son, Brian. She is survived by her



children and their spouses, Beth and Michael Lane, Craig and Sandra Ruble, and Kevin Ruble. Her grandchildren and their spouses, Eric Lane and Alicia Willoughby, Angela and Adrian Gray, Tasha and Greg Black, and Ryan Lane. Her great-grandchildren, Diem, Raven, and Myles. Several nieces and nephews. Nancy was an avid bowler and loved to play Euchre with family and friends. She enjoyed dinners with her good friend Paula, and spending time at the lake with her good friend Kay. She also loved cooking Sunday dinner for her family which she did very often and very well. Nancy was an incredible cook! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to United Cerebral Palsy, The American Cancer Society, or The American Heart Association. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 3:00 in the



afternoon at her home. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Nancy or leave a condolence to her family.

