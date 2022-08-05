springfield-news-sun logo
X

RUBEY, Jane

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUBEY, Jane Ellen

Jane Ellen Rubey, age 78, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on July 21, 2022, in Menifee, CA. Jane was born in Ironton, Ohio on March 17, 1944, to Edna Bowman. Jane married Jerry Rubey and together they had one daughter, Nichole. Jane is survived by her daughter, Nichole and son-in-law, Brian McGee, along with her grandchildren, Ryland and Kylyn McGee and nieces, Debbie Reboul and Linda Dye. Jane was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Rubey, granddaughter, Neeley McGee and brother, Joe Bowman. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Abbottsville Cemetery (4135 OH-49, Arcanum, OH 45304). Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
GARRETT, Hughie
3
IACURCI, Theresa
4
THOMAS, Sharon
5
FLORE, Carl
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top