ROWSEY, Kyle Evan



Age 39, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born July 22, 1982, in Cincinnati, the son of



Walter and Barbara Rowsey (nee Reddy). Kyle attended



Dayton Chaminade High School and then earned his Bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He then went on to earn his Master's and a Doctoral Candidate of Behavioral



Science from Southern Illinois University. Kyle taught Psychology and Behavioral Science at Southern Illinois University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Northern Michigan University. He had 29 publications to his credit in numerous magazines and journals related to Behavioral Analysis and had presented at 21 conferences across the country.



Kyle was a kind and gentle soul and loved spending time with his many friends and his family. He was an avid Bengals fan and loved Ohio State football as well. He was also a regular at Columbus Crew soccer games and spent many hours gaming with friends on various platforms. He especially enjoyed and was committed to his lifelong pursuit of working with developmentally challenged children. He is survived by his father Walter H. Rowsey and stepmother Amy K. Rowsey of Wilmington, Ohio; brother Joseph M. Rowsey of Lawrenceburg,



Kentucky; sister Sarah Rowsey of Dayton; stepbrothers



Jermaine (Sarah) Cassell of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Derrick (Jovan) Cassell of New Vienna, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Rowsey, grandparents James and Julia Reddy and Charles and Clara Rowsey. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday morning at 10:30AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Hamilton. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



