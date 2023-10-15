Rowley, William

Rowley, Jr, William A.



William Arthur Rowley, Jr. (Bill) entered the loving arms of his savior, Jesus, on Friday, October 6th, 2023. Bill was born to Louise and William Rowley on May 8, 1939 in San Diego, California. He was raised in Toms River, NJ and joined the United States Air Force, rising to rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He spent 23 years serving his country as a navigator and fighter pilot. He met his wife, Karen (Fuseck) in Biloxi, Mississippi on a blind date while she was visiting a friend. They married in 1977 and welcomed their daughter, Cyndi a year later at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY. After time served in Seoul, Korea with the Air Force, the family moved to Dayton, Ohio where Bill retired from the military but continued to work as a contracted engineer for the Air Force. In 2000, Karen and Bill moved to Dillsburg, Pennsylvania to be closer to family where he worked during his retirement for New Hope Ministries as the database manager.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen, his daughter Cyndi Neumyer, her husband J and step-granddaughter, Maddie, as well as his sister, Sharon (Frank) Ferlauto of Wall, NJ, his brother, Robert Rowley of Lakewood, NJ, 5 nieces and nephews (Sherri, Marlo, Robin, William, and Todd) and multiple great nieces and nephews who loved him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise, father, William Sr., step-father, Peter Hartigan, his mother and father-in-law, Rudy and Doris Fuseck, and a brother-in-law, Michael Fuseck.



In his free time, Bill loved to golf and spend time with his family and pets. He volunteered for numerous organizations during his life including social service organizations or church ministries. He was a devoted father and husband, a gentle teddy-bear, always present and providing for his family, especially during his wife's battle through cancer and its resultant complications.



Bill's family will host a Celebration of Life service on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12 PM, at West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Ministries, 99 W. Church St, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.



