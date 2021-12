ROWLAND, Wanda



In memory of Wanda Rowland, 88 years old, who was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Wanda was a life long Christian, who grew up in Virginia before moving to Dayton in 1957 with her husband James. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.



We miss you and love you.