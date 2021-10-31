ROWLAND, Charles F.



Was born March 1, 1926, in Roanoke, Alabama, to the late Millard and Willie M. Rowland. He was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Sammie



Geneva Roland; sisters, Lillie Rowland and Mildred Newell; brothers Mack Rowland, Ollie Rowland, Raymond Rowland, James Rowland, Lee Rowland, Arthur Rowland, Amos



Rowland, and Rev. Willie L. Rowland. A Deacon Emeritus and longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. Formerly



employed at Kuhn's Foundry and Pitney Bowes. In earlier years he was also active with Equity Lodge #121, Miami



Consistory #26 and Amer Temple #107. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives, church family,



trusted friend Sandra Gilliam-Beale and other friends.



Graveside services 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St.



