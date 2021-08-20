ROWE, Ronald R.



Ronald R. Rowe, 71, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. He was born August 30, 1949, in Ironton, OH, the son of the late William and Agnes Rowe. Ron retired after 32 years from General Motors where he was an electrician. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Ron loved farming and was always willing to give a helping hand to his Clark County farming community. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Nancy M. (Hohl) Rowe; daughters Rhonda (Craig) Phillips and Angela (Shawn) Newberry; grandchildren Peyton and Paige Phillips and Joshua and Emma Newberry; siblings Esther "Sally" Hargis, Jerry L.



(Jo Jo) Rowe and Thomas H. (Bonnie) Rowe; sisters-in-law Clara Rowe, Eleanor Rowe and Carole (Jothy Rosenberg) Hohl; brothers-in-law Steve (Mindy) Hohl and Rob (Monica) Hohl; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his siblings William Rowe, Robert (Bonnie) Rowe, Sr., Jack Rowe, Sr., Johanna Mae Rowe, James Rowe, Ralph Rowe, Charles (Patty) Rowe and Helen (Steve Leach) Angle, brother-in-law Lester Hargis. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 3-5 pm, with the service to honor Ron beginning at 5:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman,



Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



