Routzohn, Ralph

ROUTZOHN, Jr.,



Ralph Richard



Age 93 of Kettering, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Laurels of Kettering. He was born October 30, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Florence Routzohn. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Routzohn; son, Doug Routzohn; two step-sons, Eric Martin and Doug Martin; grandson, Justin Marquart; and sister, Jean Canaday. Ralph is survived by his four children,



Michael (Elaine) Routzohn, Grant (Kathy) Routzohn, Mark Routzohn, Tammy (Bruce) Dawson; ten grandchildren, Hope, Heather, Kalyn, Dylan, Mark, Amanda, Jill, Alison, Deana, and Doug; two siblings, Carol (Ben) Ankeney and Charles (Sharon) Routzohn. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Ralph will be laid to rest at Valley View Memory Gardens located at 170 North Valley Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association by visiting the website:



www.lung.org.


