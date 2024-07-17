Routsong, Thomas H.



Age 96, of Oakwood, OH, affectionately known as "Mr. R", peacefully passed away on July 12, 2024, surrounded by his family. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2-6pm, with Masonic Services at 6:00pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, at 10:00am at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial at David's Cemetery to follow. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



