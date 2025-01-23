Rouster, Charles

Rouster Sr., Charles Thomas



Charles Thomas Rouster, Sr., 90 passed away January 19, 2025, at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Middletown, Ohio. The morning of the memorial mass for his beloved wife Phyllis, on their 68th wedding anniversary, he passed away alone peacefully. He was born on August 20,1934 to the late Peter Daniel and Clara Bertha (Lange) Rouster in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the second Rouster generation to his grandpa Peter Daniel Rouster born in 1850 in Rhineberry Kingdom of Bavaria Germany. Charlie moved to Middletown in grade school, attended Holy Trinity Catholic school through 8th grade and graduated from Middletown High School in 1953. It was stated in his yearbook he could talk his way out of anything. During his senior year, he worked as a window dresser at Ross department store, he also was an usher at the Sorg Theatre and sorted vegetables at the local Shaddocks market. His strong work ethic started at a young age. Charlie proposed to Phyllis after a short courtship and married on January 19, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Middletown, Ohio. Charlie was drafted from Armco Steel in 1957 to the U.S. Army for 2 years guarding Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky. He appreciated his time in the service as he continued a structure lifestyle. He came back and immediately started their family of 4 children in 1959. Unless Charlie was working shift work at Armco  Sunday was his day of rest and had good times with family and friends. He was always on the go, taking rides in the dune buggy for ice cream, or in the station wagon to Cincinnati for White Castles. Family summers included camping, boating and trips to the beach. Neighborhood block parties and family reunions was also his expertise. He never met a stranger and was notoriously known for offering rides to strangers, lending money and being an understanding landlord.



For over 40 years, Charlie was a member of the Middletown Pacemakers, Model A Club of Cincinnati and director of A.C.E. Car Club in Middletown. While driving a 1930 Model A Ford, they enjoyed trips, parades, and adventurous caravans covering over 20 states making lifelong friendships. His 36-year career at Armco Steel started in 1954 and retired as a Foreman from the Cold Strip Mill in 1990. His retirement began by building their custom home, using his woodworking talents and alongside Phyllis, they installed beautiful built ins, wood floors and filled it with antiques and with their many years of collections. His biannual guys camping trips to Friendship, Indiana's muzzleloading reenactment and flea market for over 20 years, gave him the opportunity to wear his collections of Indian garb, jewelry, belts, hats including various holsters for guns and knives. After all the grandchildren were born, he and Phyllis continued to plan family trips, breakfasts at the park and Sunday Funday dinners. Our family gatherings were everything to him and the memories will be treasured forever. He had it all and grateful of all family successes. His generous nature led him to a volunteer position with St. Vincent DePaul delivering furniture and food. Breakfast was enjoyed with his fellow volunteers. He and Phyllis were well known volunteers at the Middletown Historical Society sharing their love for their hometown.



He is survived by his 4 children, sons Charles Rouster, Jr. (Jamie), William Rouster, and daughters Cheryl Mischkulnig (Scott) and Lora Lietz (Mo). Grandchildren Lori Truss (Jabali), Peter Rouster (Nicole), Alison Gustin (Travis), Miranda Smith (Cal), Brenna Gingrich (Tyler), Maggie Longtin (Jordan), Daniel Lietz (Kayla), Maxwell Mischkulnig (Megan), Joseph Lietz (Shelby), John Lietz (Mara); his great grandchildren include Kamryn, Connor, Riley, Jaxson, Regan, Eleanor, Hunter, Garrett, Beckham, Ace, Lucy, Justin, Ajhea, Zoie, Scarlett, Rosie, Aurora.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2025 from 5pm-7pm at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S Sutphin St, Middletown. And on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 10am a mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 Clark St, Middletown, burial following at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donation to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 in memory of Charles Rouster. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.



