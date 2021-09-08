ROUSE, Rickie R.



Rickie R. Rouse, age 74, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday September 4, 2021. He was born on July 29, 1947, in



Osgood, IN, the son of the late Harvey and Evelyn (nee Lakeman) Rouse. Rick proudly served his country in Vietnam as veteran of the United States Marine Corps earning two Purple Hearts as well as many combat decoration. He worked as a bench machinist for Hamilton Tool for many years. He attended Community Church Route 4, Hamilton. Rick was a very positive person, never knew a stranger and loved telling jokes including always picking on the waitresses at Perkins.



Rick was a man who lived his life for his Lord, his family, and his country. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Naomi (nee Cathers) Rouse; two children Rhonda Rouse and Rickie (Stephanie) Rouse II; three grandchildren Brandi (Jon) Erdman, Abbie (Chris Disley) Rouse, and Kendall Rouse; one great-granddaughter Presley Disley; four siblings Alice (the late Earl) Kuykendall, Clinton (Eva) Rouse, Ernie (Linda) Rouse, and Diane (the late Roger) Callahan. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, close friends, and his best buddy, his dog Sparkle. Rick was also preceded in death by two siblings Carolyn Sue Rouse and Harvey Dale Rouse Jr. A Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM-8:00PM. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 11:00AM at the funeral home with brother Roger Williams and Michael Bartley officiating with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com