ROUNTREE, Michael Edward "Mickey"



Michael Edward Rountree was born on March 9, 1946 to Doris and Edward Rountree in Jacksonville, FL. He was raised there on the north side of town and was always known as Mickey. He became a big brother to Susan Rountree Gentry Deering, Robin Rountree Dunn, and Donna Gayle Rountree. He bid farewell to his mom on her journey to heaven in January 2007, then said farewell to Donna in April of 2008. In July 2011, Mickey's dad (Pops) passed from this life while he was living in Oregon. Mickey willingly made the trip to Oregon to escort Pops back to his family in the east. Pops was always so proud of Mickey and his achievements, so it was entirely appropriate that they made this final journey together. Mickey attended Florida State University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in December 1968. It was there he met the love of his life, Linda Simmons. He entered the U.S. Air Force in February 1969, was commissioned through Officer Training School, and then returned to FSU for graduate studies under a fellowship from the Engineering Department. He earned a Master of Science in June 1970. Later that summer he and Linda were married and began a family. Michael Ross Rountree and Randi Lynn Rountree Mathieu completed their family, at least until Mickey became a grandfather to Jeremy Fain Mathieu. He was so very proud of his children and Jeremy and that pride will never end. His active duty Air Force career lasted 21 years and provided Mickey with more than 2,200 hours of piloting various jets at various locations around the world. He had nine different duty stations and made many wonderful friendships at all of them. Mickey and Linda's marriage of over 53 years has resulted not only in children and a grandson, but also in the privilege of being welcomed by friends wherever they may go. He had so many interesting stories of his years serving our country, many of which his daughter, Randi, has captured and which will live on for generations. As a committed Christian, we know Mickey is also being welcomed by Jesus in his eternal home. While he, like all of us, faced challenges in his earthly life, he always relied on our God to see him through until his peaceful passing in his own home. May the gates of heaven open wide for him after a life well lived. Blue skies and tailwinds, Mickey. Mickey's family will receive friends, Friday, December 22, 2023 at Hillside Chapel of Christian Missionary Alliance, 3515 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, Ohio starting at 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of his life at 5:00 pm, with Pastor Art Beasley presiding. Mickey will be buried in Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of Mickey with this family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



