Rougier (Rougier), Martha Mary



ROUGIER, Martha Mary, age 72 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2024. The family will receive friends Friday, August 30th from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 527 Forest Ave. Dayton, OH 45405. Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com