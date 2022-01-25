Hamburger icon
Rotunno, Paul

Obituaries
ROTUNNO, Paul M.

Age 68, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, July 30, 1953. Preceded in death by his loving wife Sherry J. Rotunno; his

parents James T. and Clara Belle Rotunno; his Brother, James V. Rotunno and Sister

Judy West. He is survived by his son, Stefan Rotunno of West Milton, OH; Brother-in-law

Michael Frantz and Sister,

Barbara Frantz; Sister-in-law Deborah Marks Rotunno; Nieces and Nephews, Eric Frantz, Anthony Frantz, Rachel Rotunno Kurves; Rebecca Rotunno Bayman, Laura Borders Connock, Randy Borders, and Paul

Borders. He was a member of the Dayton Irish Club and the Washington Courthouse Band. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

