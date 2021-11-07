springfield-news-sun logo
X

ROTTERMAN, Fred

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROTTERMAN, Jr., Fred

Age 96, of Dayton, passed away November 1, 2021. Fred was born on August 30, 1925, in Beavercreek to the late Frederick and Frances Rotterman. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, during WWII.

He is survived by his loving wife Alma Louise of 74 years; children Dennis, Deborah (Steven) Sampson, Brenda (Greg) Lawson, Timothy, Beth Rotterman; grandchildren Keith, Lee, Lisa (Scott) Cleaver, Michele (Scott) Hemm, Tracy (Todd) Gray, Tina (Matt) Lester, Kelly (Josh) Gibson, Shawn and Laura

Rotterman (Danny); great-grandchildren Devin, Logan, Ashlyn, Peyton, Keenan, Brenden, Jake, Cole, Nicolas and

Katie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Donna Rotterman; sister Phyllis Azeredo; brother Eugene Rotterman and a granddaughter Mari Rotterman.

There are no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Inurnment at Dayton Memorial Park.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
CEPLUCH, Henry
3
HEBBLE, Gary
4
PAYNE, Mary
5
MOOREHEAD, Ritchie
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top