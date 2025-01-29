Rosset, Anne Marks



Anne Marks Rosset (71) died on Thursday January 23rd, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Anne grew up in Dayton and graduated from Fairview High School in 1971. She spent many years working with her parents at their business, Rosset Construction.



Anne lived next door to the family business in a historic neighborhood just north of downtown Dayton. Between her work to preserve her own neighborhood, Historic McPherson Town, the founding of "Dancing for Tomorrow", a benefit for the Miami Valley Aids Foundation, and her years spent as an administrator at Temple Beth Or, Anne left her mark everywhere she went. Her style and eye for design will be seen for years to come in each of her endeavors.



She loved animals and the outdoors. Riding horses at Bonnybrook Farms for 30 years created a community that long outlasted the stable itself. You could find Anne doing the things she loved; spending time with her lifelong friends, kayaking the river with her kayaking sisters, and creating beautiful art to share with us all.



Anne was, above all, a loving mother who dedicated herself to her children. She was also a generous friend who always had a smile you could count on. She was cheerful and laughing as she faced the end of her life with her famous grace and courage.



She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth, father Donald, and sister Jill. Her children, Lauren of Houston, Texas, Adam, of Laurelville, Ohio, and her fur baby, Betty survive her.



A funeral service will take place on Thursday January 30th, 11am at the chapel at Davids Cemetery, where she will be buried alongside her parents.



Please make any donations to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Or.



