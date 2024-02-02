ROSENFELT, Alice J.



102, of Englewood, formerly of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at Grace Brethren Village. She was born to Clifford & Mabel Wallace on July 17, 1921 in Adams County, Ohio. Alice was a member of the West Union Methodist Church and the Lions Club in Peebles, Ohio. She was a gifted artist specializing in oils & watercolors. Alice was also an award-winning writer, having written numerous short stories.



Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rosenfelt, and two sons, Robert Terry & Rodney William Rosenfelt.



Survived by her daughters, Carol Bickel of Hillsboro, OH, Sally Lynn Clayton (Robert) of Butler Twp., OH & Susan Ann Bernstein of Ft. Myers, FL.; 12 grandchildren, Julie Stouder (Chris), Jennifer Carver (Matt), Michelle Kizer (Jessie), Cathy Cutler, Dawn Bankston (Tim), Guy Cutler (Yvonne), Heidi Gressick (James), Heather Nolan, Robert Rosenfelt (Cathy), Bill Rosenfelt, Joe Rosenfelt (Amy) & Kevin McClure (Michelle); 15 great grandchildren & 3 great great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Chaplain Phil Buxton, officiating. The burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, OH. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com



