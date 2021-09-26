ROSEBERRY, Bonnie F.



Age 80, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in



Monroe, Ohio. She was born March 22, 1941, in Hazard,



Kentucky, the daughter of Ed and Hettie (Walker) Deaton. Bonnie is preceded in death by her children Robert and Debra, and grandson, Christofer. She is survived by her grandson, Brandon, best friend, Kathy, and siblings Paul, Mary Rose, Laura, Emma Lou, and Linda Sue. Bonnie worked 20 years with Franklin City Schools, before moving to Lebanon, Ohio, and spent 15 years with the Warren County Sheriff's Office. She loved her family, and helped raise her grandchildren. She loved God, attending church every Sunday. She enjoyed music, particularly Bluegrass, and liked to go to concerts with her best friend Kathy.



Visitation will be 11-12 pm, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please



visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online



condolence.

