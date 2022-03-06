ROSE, Thelma



Age 96, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1925, to the late Dixie Lee Gibert and William Gilbert in Harlan County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Roy Rose; her daughter; her son, Rodford Shown; and her siblings, Eugene Gilbert, Betty Morgan, Esther Gilbert, Shelby Gilbert, Louis Gilbert, and Jerry Gilbert. Survivors include her dear sister, Geneva Goff; brother, Arnold Gilbert; grandchildren: Drendalyn Collett, Rodford Shown Jr., and Debbie Whitaker; nephews, Robert Goff and Greg Morgan; and her niece, Rhonda Morgan. Thelma attended the Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville. She later went to Chicago where she worked for the Post Office, and where she met and married Roy. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and the Dayton Deaf Community. She especially enjoyed being part of the Dayton Senior Citizens of the Deaf. The family appreciates the excellent care give to Thelma by the staff at Danbury Senior Living and especially thanks Day City Hospice for the great care they provided for her. Arrangements through Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton.

