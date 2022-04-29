ROSE, Jr., Russell



Russell Rose Jr., 58, of Trenton, passed away on April 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 6, 1964, the son of Russell Rose Sr. and Patricia (Lawson) Rose. Russell enjoyed riding



motorcycles and working outdoors. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister Deborah Crouch.



Russell is survived by his father, Russell Rose Sr.; sister, Wanda Johnson; brother, Terry (Vicki) Rose; Kelly Rose; son, Sean Rose; daughter, Stephanie (Will) Scott; grandchildren, Trey and Arianna Scott; nephews, Adam (Jessie) Crouch, Ron



(Stacy) Crouch Jr., and Logan Peters.



Visitation will be 12:00 -1:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow



at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Hensley officiating. Burial will



be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

