ROSE, Rosa Lee



Born August 3, 1944, in Raven, Virginia, passed away March 14, 2021, in Middletown, Ohio. Survived by four children;



Tammy (James) Gabbard, Frankie Isom, Nicki Isom, Brenda (Jeff) Cracraft; grandchildren: Paul, Nickie, Ashley, Taylor, Kaylee, Kiersten Page; great-grandchildren: Cristin, Carter, Madison, Silas. Private Family Viewing.