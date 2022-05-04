ROSE, Richard Eugene



Age 86, of Centerville, passed away on April 21, 2022. He was born in Troy, Ohio, to the late, Herbert William and Thelma Bernadine (Gilmore) Rose and daughter Jennifer (Rose)



Saunders. Richard is survived by his wife loving wife of 57 years, Caryl (Hoeflinger) Rose, son Bradley Rose, son-in-law, David Saunders two granddaughters Emily Gibson (spouse Jon Gibson), Nicole Saunders, two great-granddaughters Abigail Gibson and Piper Hayes. Richard was a US Army veteran and worked as an insurance agent throughout his career. He



enjoyed traveling abroad with his Friendship Force church family. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed carving wooden sculptures of birds. Friends and family may visit on Saturday, May 7 from 10-11:00 am at St Leonard's Chapel, Centerville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial



beginning at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held



following the service from 12:15-2:30 at the Station House at St. Leonards. Richard will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery at a later date. Richard Eugene Rose was loved by many and will forever remain in our hearts.

