ROSE, DONNA

ROSE (Powell),



Donna Denise



Age 71, passed away peacefully on November 19, at home with family. Donna loved Christmas and never missed a chance to dance and spread happiness wherever she went. Preceded in death by parents Elbert and Helen Powell. Loving mother of Todd (Tish) Chrisman, Scott Long (David Myers), and Mikki (Brian) Crouch. Survived by sisters Diana Lawson and Debbie (Rudy) Wright, brothers Leon (Pam) Powell and Alan Powell, grandchildren Tony, Chelsea, Jamar, Cody and Kylee, and many great-grandchildren and extended family. Memorials may be made to a local hospice. Services will be held Wednesday, December 21 at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation at noon in the chapel, with graveside service at 1 p.m.

