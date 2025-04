Rose, Abigail Jo



Abbey Rose, 32, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Abbey is survived by her husband, Kenny Lunsford; sons, Elijah, Colton, Christopher; father, Brian "Will" and his wife Tricia Rose; sisters Aspen, Annie, Tori; brother, Steven, Bailey; grandparents, Ida Owens, Don and Robyn Rose. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com