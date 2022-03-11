ROOTS, Richard "Dick"



80, of Middletown died February 22, 2022, at Butler/Warren County Hospice after an



extended illness. Dick was born in Casey County, KY, on November 1, 1941, to Richard C. Roots and Montie (Pendleton). He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Roots (Harter); a brother, Paul (Sandy) of



Cincinnati; special friends Jim Kersteiner (Mary), Cathy



Lowery, Kathy Lewis and



numerous other close friends and relatives. At an early age, Dick and his family moved to the Cincinnati area where he



attended public schools and graduated from Woodward High School in 1959. Dick was an outstanding athlete and played on Woodward's varsity baseball and basketball teams. After high school, Dick attended the University of Cincinnati. While Dick excelled at several sports, his real passion was for golf. Once he started playing, he quickly advanced to be a highly skilled player. He was especially noted for his short game. His putting skills were such that he would travel to and participate in many professional putting competitions. He also had 12 hole-in-ones during his golf career. Dick was a member of Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown for over 40 years serving several years as a member of the finance committee. Dick spent most of his career with Armco Steel and its several



successor companies as a property accounting manager supervising property accounting at all of Armco's plants. After 33 years he retired, whereupon he and Sharon devoted many years to playing golf both at home and on numerous golfing vacations. In later years Dick served as a USGA rules official for many area golf tournaments including US Open qualifiers. A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at Wildwood Golf Club on Saturday, March 12 at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to hospice of Butler/Warren



Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Dr. Middletown 45005 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to



