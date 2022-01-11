ROOF-WOLLENBERG,



Judith



Judith Roof-Wollenberg, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born on October 18th, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Maynard E. and Mary (Jones) Roof. Judy graduated from Springfield Shawnee High School in 1966 and received her Associates in Nursing from Loraine County Community College. She worked in nursing and before retiring in 1995, she served as Assistant Director of Nursing at Villa of Springfield Nursing Home and most notably the Ohio Masonic Home. She is survived by her husband Doug Wollenberg, children: Marianne Donnelly, Sissy Donnelly, Shawn Wollenberg (Stephanie Bosco), Ryan Wollenberg (Jenna Altomonte),



Steven (Kate) Wollenberg, and Kristen (Andrew) Wheeler; grandchildren: Corey, Carly and Cooper Wollenberg, Lucy, Margaret and Walter Wheeler, and Carina Wollenberg; siblings: Bob (Janet) Wood, Connie Metzger, Ron (Jenny) Wood, and Alex Engi; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, J. Eric Roof. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



