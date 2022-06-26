springfield-news-sun logo
X

ROOD, Merle

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROOD, Merle Naomi

Merle Naomi Rood, 79, of S. Vienna, passed away June 21, 2022, in her home. She was born May 26, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Beatrice North. Merle had retired from LOCI. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and flower gardening. Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years,

Harold J. Rood, Sr.; children, Della Boucher and spouse, Denise Lynn Kiper, Shirley Frost and spouse, Harold Rood, Jr. and spouse, and Jeffery Rood and spouse; son-in-law, Ricky

Campbell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Deanna Campbell and Arthur Rood, and by her parents. The family is planning private services at a later date. Arrangements are

being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
SHAFFER, LANDON
2
HUFF, Richard
3
DANIELS, Jimmy
4
CORPSTEIN, Bob
5
ARNOLD, Tonya
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top