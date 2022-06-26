ROOD, Merle Naomi



Merle Naomi Rood, 79, of S. Vienna, passed away June 21, 2022, in her home. She was born May 26, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Beatrice North. Merle had retired from LOCI. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and flower gardening. Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years,



Harold J. Rood, Sr.; children, Della Boucher and spouse, Denise Lynn Kiper, Shirley Frost and spouse, Harold Rood, Jr. and spouse, and Jeffery Rood and spouse; son-in-law, Ricky



Campbell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children, Deanna Campbell and Arthur Rood, and by her parents. The family is planning private services at a later date. Arrangements are



being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

