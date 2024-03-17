Ronk, Carol Ann



Carol Ann Ronk, age 77 of Dayton, passed away March 2, 2024. She was born July 25, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Paul F. Ronk and Marjorie E. Redding. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Sukola III. She is survived by her three siblings, Sharon Sukola (Centerville Ohio), Donna (BJ) Stephens (Centerville Ohio), and Paul M. Ronk (Atlanta, Georgia); niece and nephews, John (Shelley) Sukola IV (Centerville Ohio), Jennifer Sukola (Denver, Colorado), Robert (Amanda) Stephens (Denver, Colorado), and Zac (Hannah) Ronk (Birmingham, Alabama); numerous extended family members and dear friends. Carol graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1964, and attended Wright State University. She started out as a sales representative for Leggs, and the Loreal Cosmetic company. Carol moved to Cleveland, Ohio and worked for The Forest City Property Management Company and became manager over multiple properties and was then transferred to Detroit Michigan, where she resided for many years. Carol loved the outdoors, hiking, and traveling. She was very artistic with cake decorating and, crocheting. After retiring, she worked as a care giver for years. She sang, had a beautiful voice, and played the alto saxophone as well as the oboe. What was so unique about Carol was her personality. She could "light up a room" and had an uncanny ability to fill it with laughter. She is irreplaceable and will be forever missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The Day City Hospice of Dayton. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.



