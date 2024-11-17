Roman, John T.
John Thomas Roman, 83, of Springfield, passed away on November 11, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The full obituary may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral