ROKETTE, Robert C.



74, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021, at the Dayton V.A. Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born to the late Albert and Justina (Gruber) Rokette on Jan. 11, 1947, in Dayton, OH. Robert was retired from General



Motors. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the



Vietnam War and was a member of the V.F.W. Robert was a member of Millennium Lodge #779 F. & A.M. and the Antioch Shrine. He was also a member of the Eintracht Singing Society and the American Czechoslovakian Club. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Albert Frederick "Fred" Rokette. Survived by his sister, Judy Flory (Fred Weaver); nieces and nephews, Sean Rokette (Staci), Christina Kikly (Mark), Todd M. Flory, Jennifer Flory, Michael B. Weaver (Courtney); former spouse and friend, Sandra Rokette. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 24, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Pastor Jody McGuire, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park



Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



