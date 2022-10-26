ROGERS, Verna

ROGERS (Hammons),



Verna Elizabeth



89, The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 19, 2022. Verna was born and raised in Paint Lick, Kentucky, and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Rogers in 1951. Verna and Bill moved to Trenton, Ohio, in 1960. Verna taught elementary school in the Trenton/Edgewood Schools for 25 years. Verna was an active member of the Trenton First Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Middletown. Verna leaves behind Bill, her husband of 72 years; 3 children, Sherry (Jeff) Stoffer, Jill Rogers (Mike) Fitzgerald and Bill (Karen) Rogers; 4 grandchildren, Bill (Marla) Rogers, Jenna (Nick) Freeman, Cole (Kasey) Rogers, and Maya Stoffer; and 3 great-grandchildren, Liam Rogers, Harlow Freeman, and Willa Rogers. Funeral on 28 October; arrangements by Ramsey-Young Funeral Home, Lancaster, KY; Rev. K. Scott Robertson officiating.

