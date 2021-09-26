ROGERS, Richard H.



Word has been received of the death of Richard H. Rogers, 81, of Santa Fe, NM, a former attorney.



Mr. Rogers graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1961 with a BS degree in business and completed his law degree from Duke University in 1964. After several years in Banking and with Brunswick Corporation he became General Counsel with Epstein Brothers in Chicago, Illinois. He joined Price Brothers in Dayton, Ohio, in 1973 as General Counsel. In 1983, he was promoted to directing Manager of the Water Systems Technology Division which managed Price's contract for the Great Man-made River Project in Libya. He started his law firm, Richard H. Rogers & Associates, LPA in 1989. Mr.



Rogers served on the zoning board in Centerville, Ohio, for several years and then retired to Santa Fe, NM in 2008.



He is survived by his friend Alena Hart; two sons Gregory P. Rogers of Cincinnati and Reade H. Rogers of Mason; one daughter Lynne Ann West of Dayton and a brother Donald C. Rogers of Morristown, TN., seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

