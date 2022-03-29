ROGERS, George Martin



George Martin Rogers peacefully passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born March 4, 1934, to parents Helen Turner Rogers and Roger B. Rogers in Hazard, Kentucky. Although George was an only child, he spent time with aunts, uncles and cousins who were like siblings. He lived in many places, eventually moving to Harlan, Kentucky, where he met the love of his life Georgiana Owens. George and Georgiana were married March 30, 1957. They had 55 beautiful years together before her passing in 2012. He is survived by his two children, Dianna (Mike) Rossi and George Martin "Marty" (Jennifer) Rogers; eight grandchildren, Christa, Amanda, Jessica, Patricia, Rebecca, Samuel,



Daniel and Micah; three step-grandchildren Michael, Joseph and Jacqueline; and 22 great-grandchildren. George had a filling station in Lewisburg, Ohio. It was the setting for many of his stories and a favorite area for George and Georgiana. They moved to Middletown, making a home on Bexley Drive where neighbors soon became like family. George worked 32 years for Square D. He retired in 1998. Later he enjoyed working at his son's shop, ProMotion, in Madison Township. Although he was legally blind, George loved hot rods, driving fast and spending time in the garage working on cars. His wife Georgie was his lifetime driver and they made quite the



traveling pair with her lead foot and his love of fast cars. George inherited his yellow 1949 Mercury in 1971 from his father-in-law and has eternally worked on and rebuilt his "Cool Bus" since. They loved taking The Mercury to car shows and on drives through town. George loved music, a timely landed inappropriate joke and a smooth glass of bourbon. George was soft spoken and a pushover when it came to his kids and grandkids. He loved animals and his cat Booger has been his constant companion the last 15 years. George had an amazing memory and entertained friends, family and strangers alike with stories of his life adventures. Life was certainly an adventure when George was involved and he leaves



behind quite a hole in our hearts, but we take great comfort knowing he is Home in Heaven and reunited with Georgie. The family would like to thank George's nurse Kathy, NP Rhonda, Dr. Patel, Pastor Tom, volunteer Gary and everyone else at Ohio Hospice of Dayton for his care this past year. They were wonderful. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00 noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, where a Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 12:00 noon, officiated by Pastor Tom Myers. George's final resting place will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in



George's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at



