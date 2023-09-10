Rogers, David W



David W. Rogers, 68, passed away on August 31, 2023, with his loving family by his side.



He adored his wife of 36 years, Joan, and his children, Lauren Lynch (and her husband Sean), Justin Rogers (and his wife Liz), Adam Rogers, and Ryan Rogers; a doting grandfather to Kayleigh Lynch, Patrick Lynch, Riley Rogers, and Parker Rogers. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Rogers, and brother, Phil Rogers. He is predeceased by his parents Bud and Shirley Rogers.



In his memory, a celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 4  6 PM at Conner & Koch Funeral Home (92 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH). Friends and family are invited to join in honoring Dave's life by wearing their favorite sports team jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association in his name Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (ALS) Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. STE 221 Columbus, OH 43220. A private burial will follow for the family on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



