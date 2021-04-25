ROECKNER, Volena

ROECKNER (Lilienkamp), Volena Jane



Volena Jane Roeckner (nee Lilienkamp) died peacefully on Tuesday, April 20 at age 95. She was born on January 10, 1926 to Henry and Agnes Lilienkamp in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Jim and Richard and a sister



Caroline. She married James Roeckner on May 31, 1952. They were married for 61 years before James passed in 2013. She is survived by her five children; Gary Roeckner (Janet), Pam Cumming (Ted), Steve Roeckner of Ocala, Florida, Donna Magin, Kevin Roeckner (Dawne), seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a lifelong Catholic and charter member of Ascension Parish in Kettering. As a girl she enjoyed roller-skating and sunbathing you could always find her in a puddle of sunshine. Volena and James had great fun with their group of square-dancing friends at Corinth Boulevard Church in Belmont. She loved the annual family vacation in the beautiful Les Cheneaux Islands, Michigan that always included perch fishing from their boat, sunbathing, swimming and site seeing. In



later years, James and Volena treasured their annual trips to visit with family and friends in Florida. Volena loved reading mystery novels, especially James Patterson, crocheting and embroidery. She was an avid gardener and had her own



raspberry patch; friends and family eagerly awaited her annual delicious black raspberry pies. Life is a puzzle. There was always a jigsaw puzzle being worked on the table where friends and family would stop by to place a puzzle piece or two while enjoying Volena's easy conversation and laughter with a homemade cookie. Volena's puzzle is now complete. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at



Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio. Volena's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the team at Hospice of Dayton, especially nurses Pam and Janny who helped us walk the last mile. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Volena Roeckner's name to Hospice of Dayton, Inc., 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420.

