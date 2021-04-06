Roebuck, George

ROEBUCK, Jr., George Lee "Sonny"



George Lee Roebuck, Jr. "Sonny", born March 9, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.



Sonny attended Dayton public schools. He worked for Model Cities, a Songwriter, and served as a Republican political ward leader, a Mason and a member of Ethans Temple SVA church.



Sonny was preceded in death by his loving parents George L. Sr. and Vivian Roebuck; sons Kenneth Roebuck, Christopher Willingham and grandson



Lamar James. He leaves to cherish in memory his devoted daughters Katrina and Karla Roebuck of Seattle, WA, Erica Harden of Dayton, OH, and other children; sisters Wealtha Yarbrough, Marla Domineck, Donna Brawner, Arnetta



Roebuck, Beverly Williams, and brother Gordon Roebuck; grand and great-grandchildren; aunt Eleanor Nooks, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Virtual Services to be held April 7th, 2021, at 3 pm EST.



Elder Mackenzie Kambizi, officiating.

