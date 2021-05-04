ROE, Roy F.



Roy F. Roe, 86 years old, went home to be with the Lord on Sat., 5/1/21. He was born 10/23/34, in Morgan County, KY, to Russell & Clara (Rudd) Roe. Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Eunice, son; Daniel, and brother; Kenneth Roe. He was preceded in death by his parents, & brothers; Charles,



Maxwell, and Robert Roe. Visitation will be Wed 5/5/21, at Baptist Tabernacle, 7816 Dubois Road, Franklin, 45005, from 11– 12 pm. Funeral at noon with Rev. Dick Burdine officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



