RODDY, William Litton "Bill"



William Litton Roddy, "Bill," age 92 of Centerville, peacefully passed away at home Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born October 4, 1929, in Pruden, Kentucky, the son of the late Frank and Maggie Roddy. Bill proudly served his country in the United States



Army, working as a chief X-Ray technician. He was a CPL



primarily assigned to the 11th Field Hospital APO 178. After his time in the military, he continued serving the public by working as a firefighter Captain and EMT for Harrison TWP Fire Dept. Station #2 from 1972-1978. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry in Dayton, Ohio, and the Antioch Temple. After retiring from Frigidaire with 28 years of loyal service, he continued working at General Motors as a proud IUE-CWA Union member for another 14 years. Bill was an



adventurous man with a love of all things outdoors including fishing, camping, gardening, and traveling. Some of his favorite times were spent with his family, especially teaching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to fish. When you couldn't find Bill working in his garden at home, you could find him fishing at his vacation home on Lake Norris, Tennessee. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with close family. Many nights were spent playing cards and laughing with his siblings. Bill's work ethic was unmatched, he would always be the first to help you, and loved learning new trades all the time. Bill was the foundation that his family was built on and the man who always showed up. Though he may have been a man of few words he always found a way to make you feel loved. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby Alene Roddy, Mary Barkley, Betty Fox, and James Roddy. Bill leaves behind a family who was blessed to love him and be loved by him, including his children, Donald Roddy, Linda Cummins, Sharon Hale (Donnie Hensley); grandchildren, Jade (Steven) Suedkamp, Amber Cummins, Samantha Day, Jessica (Justin) McCurry; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Josie, Evie, Leland, Asher; sister-in-law, Sharron Roddy; as well as numerous



nieces, nephews, friends, and life partner of 40+ years,



Jacqueline Albright. In lieu of flowers, please consider a



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 12 pm to 1 pm at Newcomer Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, with military honors.



condolence.

