RODDY, Patricia A.



93, of Springfield, died December 27, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 24, 1929, in Springfield, OH, to Leo M. and Frances J. (Elliott) Gallagher. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and retired from Cooper Industries after many years. Survivors include her son, Kevin (Julie) Roddy of Springfield; and a granddaughter, Kacy. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Turk" and a grandson, Klayton. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

