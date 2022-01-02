Hamburger icon
ROCKEY, Donna

Obituaries
ROCKEY, Donna Lucille

A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Lucille Rockey, age 80, of Englewood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 27, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on October 9, 1941, to the late Donald Earl and Esther Lucille (Bowne) Moore in Indianapolis, Indiana. Donna was a member of Crestview Baptist Church for over 50 years. Most importantly, her greatest achievement was her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sharing her love for Christ. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years: Joseph William Rockey, sons: Michael Rockey, Jimmy Rockey, Stephen (Regina) Rockey, and David (Brenda) Rockey, daughters: Dianna Darney, Lisa (John) Combs, Donna Jo (Rick) Smith, Tracey Rockey, 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers: Bill (Diane) Moore and James (Malcolm) Moore, a niece and nephew, along with numerous other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her

son-in-law: John F. Darney Jr. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in her memory. Kindred

Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


