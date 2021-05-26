ROBINSON, Thelma Louis



Thelma Louise Robinson, 91, died May 22, at the home of her daughter after suffering from Lymphoma. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the first child of the late Socrates "Krate" Steven and Martha Matilda (Deinzer) Tewart.



Thelma spent her childhood on Coralie Avenue in Hamilton with her family and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948.



She married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Robinson, on May 12, 1951, in the Evangelical United Brethren Church at Park and Dick Avenues in Hamilton. They lived in Greenville, Hamilton, Defiance, and Eldorado as he was transferred from post to post with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



Thelma was a self-taught genealogist, not only researching her own family's lines, but others as well. Other interests were collecting stamps and rock samples, sewing, crafts and



crocheting. Thelma was a life member of Ohio Mu Chapter of Delta Theta Chi Sorority in Hamilton. She also was a member of the Preble County Senior Center.



She was preceded in death by her husband on August 10, 2010. Her brother, James "Jimmy" Tewart, preceded her in death in 1962 in a military crash, and her sister, Mary Ann Gilliam, in 2017.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Peggy and Same Crabtree of New Paris, and daughter, Linda Hodge of Amelia, as well as her son Alan Robinson of Hamilton.



Surviving grandchildren and their spouses include Tricia and Paul Zelenak of Grove City, Jamie and Sonja Crabtree of



Eaton, Lisa and Craig Anderson of Forth Mitchell, KY, Kyle Hodge of Amelia, Kelsey and Mason Tribbe of Hamilton, and Kaitlyn Lindsay of Hamilton, as well as great-grandchildren Peyton and Morgan Zelenak, Benjamin and Ryan Keathley,



Camilla and Briley Lindsay, and Samuel, William and August Anderson.



Private services were held for the family, with Rose Hill Funeral Home handling arrangements. Burial took place



at Rose Hill Burial Park on Princeton Rd., Hamilton.



Special thanks to the kindness of those with Heartland Hospice Care, the Preble County Senior Center and Rose



Hill Funeral Home.

