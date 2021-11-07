springfield-news-sun logo
ROBINSON, Stephen

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBINSON, Stephen E.

Entered eternal rest on October 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. Robert B. and Mary (Boykin) Robinson, brother Robert B. Robinson Jr. Cherishing his memory are sons, Tony (Chrystal Johnson) Robinson and Aundray

(Yalonda) Robinson, brothers Phillip, Timothy (Maria),

Anthony Robinson, sisters

Sharon (Roger) Neal and

Patricia (Kevin) Days. Walk through visitation Monday, November 8, 2021, 10-11 AM, service to follow 11 AM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Services will be streamed https://www.

facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton/. MASK ARE REQUIRED.


HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

