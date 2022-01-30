Robinson, Ruth







RUTH ROBINSON



3/18/1922 - 1/24/1994



Momma





As we celebrate your birthday in heaven, we are reminded of most of the life lessons that you taught us. We miss your hugs, laughter and the smell of food that would wakeanyone up! As you havewelcomed your son Milton, granddaughter Shirley and great-grandson Ritchie you all are greatly missed, and are forever in our hearts. With smiles toward the sky and tears in our eyes, we know that one day we will all be reunited.



We love you Momma.



The Myrick, Robinson, Harper, and Moorhead Families