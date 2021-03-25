ROBINSON,



Robert Terron



Born July 10, 1970, in Dayton, OH, to Betty Jean Robinson and Robert Robinson, and raised in Orange, NJ, by Jackie Holmes, Sr. and Betty Jean



Robinson, passed away



Tuesday, March 16, 2021.



Robert is survived by his



parents, Betty Jean and Robert Robinson and Jackie Holmes Sr.; wife, Jacqueline Robinson; children, Terron Holmes, Catherine Robinson, Aaron Olive;



siblings, Cheri Holmes, Jackie Holmes, Jr. (Kimberly), Canilla Colbert, Hope Chandler (Milton), Nikki Robinson, Jarelle



Robinson, Janelle Robinson, Izel Brown, Jordan Artist; grandmother, Chanie Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, March 26, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.



Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

