ROBINSON, Rebecca

ROBINSON (Gibbs), Rebecca "Sue"



Age 76, of Northridge, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born to the late Albert and Vergie Gibbs on November 5, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. Sue graduated from Northridge High School Class of 1964 and retired from General Motors (Truck & Bus) in 2006, after 30 years of service. She was a life member of the American Legion Post #746 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing Bingo.



Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Debbie Worthington and Linda Gibbs; brothers, Donald, Randall and Mark Gibbs.



Survived by her son, Jason Hudson; grandson, Jacob Reed Hudson; sister, Jackie Hale; brother-in-law, Dan Worthington; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with funeral services at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim Hamilton, officiating. The burial will follow at Willow View Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at:



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com